How Chiefs' Mahomes Can Bounce Back vs. Eagles

How can the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes bounce back?

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks dejected after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images
It's undeniable that the Kansas City Chiefs fell short of expectations in their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. However, they can't let that loss stunt them early in the season, and they have to bounce back.

Unluckily for them, their home opener is a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. This would be a hard team to beat for anyone in the NFL, but for the Chiefs to be in the position they are now, the Eagles hold all the leverage in this matchup.

QB Power Ranking

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his week two quarterback power rankings before the second slate of NFL games had kicked off. The Chiefs' loss impacted Patrick Mahomes' stock heavily, dropping down three spots and ranking as the seventh-best quarterback in the league.

"The reigning AFC champion was outdueled against the Bolts to open the year, but he still showcased some of his signature acrobatics. He might need even more now that speedster Xavier Worthy is banged up", said Benjamin.

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

The Chiefs' loss wasn't on Mahomes at all. If anything, he's the main reason why the game was competitive to begin with. The Chiefs' defense wasn't capable of getting the Chargers off the field, and the Chiefs' offense never really got going due to Xavier Worthy's injury.

Mahomes led the team in rushing yards, and usually, whenever that's the case, it's because he's doing everything in his power to move the ball downfield. How can the Chiefs and Mahomes adjust for week two and bounce back?

The Bounce Back

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles hold all the leverage in their matchup because, unlike the Chiefs, they won their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. They can afford to go 1 - 1, while the Chiefs must not fall to 0 - 2. The Eagles know they're going to come out desperate and take advantage of that.

For Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, as hard as it may be, they have to get their run game going. Worthy likely won't play in this game, and with an already depleted receiver room, they have to rely on another way to move the ball downfield. Mahomes must limit turnovers against the Eagles, something he does quite consistently against this team, if he wants to give his team a chance to win.

