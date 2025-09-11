How Chiefs' Mahomes Can Bounce Back vs. Eagles
It's undeniable that the Kansas City Chiefs fell short of expectations in their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. However, they can't let that loss stunt them early in the season, and they have to bounce back.
Unluckily for them, their home opener is a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. This would be a hard team to beat for anyone in the NFL, but for the Chiefs to be in the position they are now, the Eagles hold all the leverage in this matchup.
QB Power Ranking
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his week two quarterback power rankings before the second slate of NFL games had kicked off. The Chiefs' loss impacted Patrick Mahomes' stock heavily, dropping down three spots and ranking as the seventh-best quarterback in the league.
"The reigning AFC champion was outdueled against the Bolts to open the year, but he still showcased some of his signature acrobatics. He might need even more now that speedster Xavier Worthy is banged up", said Benjamin.
The Chiefs' loss wasn't on Mahomes at all. If anything, he's the main reason why the game was competitive to begin with. The Chiefs' defense wasn't capable of getting the Chargers off the field, and the Chiefs' offense never really got going due to Xavier Worthy's injury.
Mahomes led the team in rushing yards, and usually, whenever that's the case, it's because he's doing everything in his power to move the ball downfield. How can the Chiefs and Mahomes adjust for week two and bounce back?
The Bounce Back
The Eagles hold all the leverage in their matchup because, unlike the Chiefs, they won their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. They can afford to go 1 - 1, while the Chiefs must not fall to 0 - 2. The Eagles know they're going to come out desperate and take advantage of that.
For Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, as hard as it may be, they have to get their run game going. Worthy likely won't play in this game, and with an already depleted receiver room, they have to rely on another way to move the ball downfield. Mahomes must limit turnovers against the Eagles, something he does quite consistently against this team, if he wants to give his team a chance to win.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on how Mahomes can bounce back when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.