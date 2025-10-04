Why Jaguars Present Chiefs Toughest Challenge Yet
Are the Kansas City Chiefs back? After starting 0-2, the team have won their last two games by multiple possessions with quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing some of his best football in two years. A four-touchdown outing against the Baltimore Ravens last week presents a sign of momentum for the three-time reigning AFC champions.
However, they may face their toughest challenge yet this season when they travel to the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. For as hot as the Chiefs have been in the past two weeks, the Jaguars are just as so and are trending toward firing on all cylinders. That could pose a major problem for Kansas City.
Jaguars are on fire to start the season
Getting Xavier Worthy back, involving rookie Brahard Smith in the passing game, and playing with more continuity have helped the Chiefs' offense in recent weeks. However, Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has his unit playing at a high level with a league-high 13 takeaways. Despite being 5-2 when facing the league-leaders in this category, Mahomes does face a tall task.
The Jaguars are as disciplined as any defense in the league. They play with great spacing in zone and tighten well in this area. The play with unbalanced fronts that can cause opposing offenses to go haywire, and considering they have played some creative offenses in recent weeks, Jacksonville has shown they are confident against any type of offense.
The Jaguars may also present challenges for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, with the head coach and offensive play-caller, Liam Coen, having one of the best and most creative run games in the league. The way they motion and shift in the run game is similar to what the Chiefs have done, but not the way it has been done from under-center like Jacksonville has been able to do.
Another threat is that while the Jaguars' offense is still sloppy with penalties, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is finding his groove as a passer in Coen's offense. Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Parker Washington, and Brenton Strange all pose dangers to the Chiefs' opposing secondary.
While general fans will clamor, "It's just the Jaguars," this version is a much different type than the one they've experienced over the years. The Chiefs must be cautious and prepared for what is expected to be a big game Monday night.
Are the Chiefs ready for the upstart Jaguars?
It feels like the Chiefs are getting hot at the right time and healthier at key positions. I worry about their run defense, which is giving up the fourth-most EPA per rushing attempt, against a Jaguars run game that features all three of their main running backs regularly when this group is in a rhythm. Throwing them off of that is key to success, along with maintaining a gap and run fit integrity in the front seven.
Kansas City presents challenges of its own against a Jacksonville team that has yet to face the best in the business, Mahomes, its explosive weapons, and talented defensive playmakers such as defensive linemen Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, and cornerback Trent McDuffie.
The Chiefs will be prepared for the Jaguars. That is hardly something to ever question about an Andy Reid-led football team. But the biggest question is around limiting their self-inflicted wounds that cost them the first two games of the season, especially turnovers against a feisty Jaguars back seven, emphasizing the need to limit those inflictions.
"Emphasize it, I guess, but the guys, really comes down to the guys doing it, and the guys have done a nice job keeping it high and tight when needed, and not having tipped balls," Reid said this week. "All the things that kind of lead to those. And then, this is a potential weather game, so you add that into it, too. You got to make sure that you really take care of the football."
A win in Jacksonville would prompt major momentum heading into a key stretch of games that features matchups such as another primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, and Buffalo Bills.
However, a 2-3 start and a loss on the road to the Jaguars could put the Chiefs in unfamiliar territory, potentially forcing a fight for a wild-card spot. It might be one of those down years in Kansas City's dynasty run, but more will be discovered on Monday night in Duval County.
