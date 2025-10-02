Why There Is Major Concerns for Chiefs Future
The Kansas City Chiefs have been on a roll lately after getting out to a dreadful start to their 2025 season. They've won back-to-back games, including a statement win over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Patrick Mahomes' performance against the Ravens earned him some MVP buzz, and the Chiefs are looking like they're back to the dominating team we're all used to. Yet, even with all of the things going their way, there are still major concerns for their future.
Most Impactful Player
Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he wrote an article where he found the most impactful player for each team besides the quarterback. For the Chiefs, that player is Chris Jones.
"The three-time All-Pro is the only dominant pass rusher on the Chiefs’ roster. Jones has amassed 81.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in 142 career games, utilizing a mix of power and finesse that makes him impossible to block at the line of scrimmage", said Brooks.
Jones has been as consistent as he can be throughout his decade-long tenure with the Chiefs, always a force to be reckoned with on defense and always giving the Chiefs a chance in any game they play.
The reason why I say there are major reasons for concern is that the Chiefs players who were once the stars of the team aren't getting any younger, and they haven't done a good job of drafting their replacements.
As a "one-man" wrecking crew at the point of attack, the veteran sets the tone for a defense that relies on a blitz-heavy approach to disrupt the quarterback’s rhythm within the pocket".
Through four games in 2025, Jones has six total tackles, only one sack, and an impressive five times where he stuffed the running back behind or at the line of scrimmage. He's been impressive, but the veteran doesn't look like the same disruptive player he once was.
It isn't just Jones' declining play that raises concerns for the Chiefs' future; it's also that of Travis Kelce's. Mahomes, Kelce, and Jones were once the powerhouses of the Chiefs, but now they simply aren't on that same tier.
The Chiefs' front office hasn't done a good job at addressing their need for a tight end or another edge rusher. They can't keep relying on their veterans forever, and it's concerning that they're still leaning on them to be the stars they once were.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs' future when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.