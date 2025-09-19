Chiefs’ Losing Streak Doesn’t Hide This Bright Spot
It's no exaggeration to say that the Kansas City Chiefs are in an unprecedented time in the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes era. Mahomes has never lost three straight games in his career, and the Chiefs hadn't gone 0 - 2 in over a decade.
The last time they were 0 - 2 was in 2014, Reid's second year with the team, and they finished that season going 9 - 7 and missing the playoffs. Despite their disastrous start, there are some positives to take away from the early season.
Top 15 Rookies
Lauren Gray is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and through two weeks of the season, she has identified the top 15 rookies so far in the NFL. The only Chiefs player to make the list is their first-round pick, Josh Simmons.
"Simmons earned an 87.8 PFF pass-blocking grade against the Eagles in Week 2, ranking third among tackles. He played 39 pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow a single pressure — quite the contrast from Week 1, when he allowed four pressures on 49 snaps against the Chargers. Simmons owns a 75.3 PFF pass-blocking grade through two games (second best among rookie tackles). He also ranks second among rookie tackles in zone PFF run-blocking grade (74.3)", said Gray.
Bright Spot
Gray ranked him as the 15th best rookie in the NFL, which is immense value for someone they took at the end of the first round, but everyone knew Simmons was talented. The only reason he fell so badly was due to his injury history, and teams not willing to sink a first-round pick on a player who can't see the field.
However, the Chiefs had to make that selection, and through two weeks, it's looked like it's paid off. The next game on their schedule is against the New York Giants, which is a golden opportunity for this team to get back on track, but it'll be another excellent test for Simmons.
Simmons has been thrown into the fire to start his rookie year. He's had to go against two great defenses in the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. That trend continues against the Giants, whose most talented unit is easily their defensive line. Simmons has validated every reason why the Chiefs drafted him; he can continue to prove it next week.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on Simmons so far when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.