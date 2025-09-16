1 Bold Reason Why the Chiefs Have To Step It Up
The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch by one score. This is a game that the Chiefs could've won, but it never felt as if they were in full control of the momentum of the game, despite playing at home.
Despite starting the season 0 - 2 and Patrick Mahomes losing three straight games for the first time in his career, the sky isn't falling down yet for the Chiefs. Their next game is against the Giants, and if they lose that game, it may be time to panic for Chiefs Kingdom.
Week 2 Grade
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he gave each team a grade based on how they performed in week two of the NFL season. For the Chiefs, their uninspiring performance gave them a C- grade.
"Patrick Mahomes showed lots of spirit as a scrambler early on, all but carrying the Chiefs' stagnant offense. Unfortunately, he couldn't quite match the energy through the air, trying but often failing to stretch the field against a stingy Eagles defense until it was too late", said Benjamin.
Mahomes cannot be the lead scrambler for the Chiefs' offense. He's able to run for first downs, but he isn't athletic enough for his rushing ability to carry the team on his back like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Jalen Hurts.
"Steve Spagnuolo's own defense prevented Philly from hitting any home run plays, but K.C. also had no answers for the "Tush Push." This group needs a spark".
The Tush Push is a topic of hot debate right now, and one can argue that that specific play was the reason the Chiefs lost. However, I would argue that the Chiefs put themselves in a position where they couldn't succeed no matter what.
The Travis Kelce loss of concentration, which resulted in an interception in the red zone, is the type of back-breaking mistake that the Chiefs made, which resulted in them starting the season 0 - 2. Kelce's performance was always going to be put under scrutiny, but those are the type of mistakes this team can't afford.
