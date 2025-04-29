Chiefs Land Two Top Draft Picks, Analyst Says
The Kansas City Chiefs are days removed from the 2025 NFL Draft, as they had an impressive haul through the draft process. Adding pieces to both the offense and defense, the franchise will look to prepare itself for another grueling season of football in 2025.
The way that the season ended wasn't up to par for what the franchise has been used to over the years, losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. If there is one positive thing to take away from the loss, it has exposed an area that the Chiefs desperately needed to address this offseason.
That would be the offensive line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked 36 times in 2024, which was the most he's ever been brought down for his career. Seeing that the offensive line had troubles keeping defenders away from Mahomes in the Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs needed to address their offensive line in some way shape or form.
They did so in the draft, utilizing their first-round pick to secure offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. With the league consensus that Simmons would have been a top draft pick had he been healthy, the Chiefs landed one of the best picks in the first round, according to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick.
"Without a season-ending torn patellar in October that may limit his availability for training camp and the start of his rookie season, Simmons could have gone in the first half of the opening round—he’s that talented," Flick wrote.
"The Chiefs gave free agent left tackle Jaylon Moore a two-year deal worth up to $30 million, and Moore can hold things down before Simmons gets healthy. But when he’s back, Simmons has the skill to be the franchise left tackle Kansas City has lacked in recent seasons."
Lucky for the franchise, their draft success didn't start and end in the first round. Also, according to Flick, the Chiefs' seventh-round pick of running back Brashard Smith was one of the best picks in the seventh round.
"The Chiefs moved up 23 to add Smith, who spent the first three years of his career as a receiver at Miami," Flick wrote. "He transferred to SMU, changed positions to running back and earned third-team All-American honors. Smith, an experienced kick returner who earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023 as a return specialist, is still learning the nuances of running back."
"But his special teams background should get him on the Chiefs’ final roster, and his experience at receiver makes him a friendly weapon out of the backfield for quarterback Patrick Mahomes."
