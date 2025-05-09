Chiefs Stock is on the Rise for Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs did everything right after they lost in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. While some franchises may have accepted their fate and looked at next year as a retooling year before getting back into contention, the Chiefs put their foot on the pedal and refused to back away.
They may not have gone out in free agency and made a big splash move to get a coveted free agent, but collectively, all the moves they made improve their roster at key junctions. Jaylon Moore proved himself to be a competent starter with the San Francisco 49ers and will provide more value than his contract suggests by helping protect Patrick Mahomes.
Trey Smith on a franchise tag was a good move from the team to prevent him from hitting free agency and being offered a lucrative contract from another team. An extension will happen next season, and they need to extend him; their offensive line is shaky with him, without him, who knows how bad it'll get?
Their first-round pick, Josh Simmons, could prove to be the steal of the draft if his medical history doesn't catch up with him. Similarly, Jalen Royals has an opportunity to play past his draft position and can be a key piece of their offense next season.
It may be hard to improve a roster after losing on the biggest stage, and Super Bowl hangovers have affected both winners and losers. Yet somehow, the Chiefs were able to defy the odds and improve their roster so significantly that they should be one of the heavy favorites to make it back to the Super Bowl.
Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter, and he recently published an article on FOX Sports that details each team's stock heading into next season. Taking into account how the Chiefs have improved their roster, he says that their stock is up and should be better next season.
"Kansas City should be much better at receiver in 2025, with Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown now healthy and Xavier Worthy entering his second season. And assuming his medical issues are behind him, first-round pick Josh Simmons offers strong competition for starting offensive tackles Jaylon Moore and Jawaan Taylor".
Some analysts don't put enough respect on Mahomes or the Chiefs as a whole, but their improvements have been undeniable, and next year will be another year of dominance over the AFC West. Their stock should be on the rise as they addressed their most prominent issues in the off-season and should be looking at next year as a year where they get revenge on the entire NFL.
