Chiefs Selection of Simmons One of Their Best in Recent Years
When the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship in 2021, a youth movement on the roster was expected. That offseason became one of the most consequential drafts in the last four years. The 2022 Chiefs draftees became key figures on the 53-man roster for the next few years, with a handful of them establishing themselves as cornerstone pieces on the roster.
However, two seasons ago, the Chiefs traded starting left tackle Orlando Brown to the Bengals and have since been looking for an adequate replacement or a long-term piece at Patrick Mahomes' blindside. That search may have ended with one of the team’s best value selections in quite some time by drafting top offensive tackle prospect Josh Simmons with their first-round choice.
This was one of the Chiefs' best selections in recent franchise memory. To be fair, this does sound like an overreaction, and it could come back to bite me in two or three years. However, I feel convicted and confident in this take due to the nature and importance of Kansas City needing a sound offensive line that can protect Mahomes for years to come.
General manager Brett Veach remembered what happened in Super Bowl LIX and how the Eagles tormented his team up front. This is one of those situations where smart teams address the issue right away, and signing Jaylon Moore on top of selecting Simmons shows the importance of depth and talent for this franchise.
Kansas City is looking to make it to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl, something that even the 21st-century New England Patriots dynasty could never achieve, and it hasn’t been done since the Buffalo Bills did it in the 1990s. Simmons is marked as a potential key piece to getting back to the sport’s most prestigious game.
With or without the torn patellar tendon, I viewed Simmons as the best tackle in the draft. There were very few flaws in his game when healthy and projecting him as a future franchise cornerstone at left tackle was seamless and easy. Due to his injury, I saw him as the Chiefs top target in the draft whether in a trade up or sitting tight with their first choice.
This pick is significant because of the need at the position, but for the long-term health and pure longevity for Mahomes, who will one day may not be able to consistently make the unreal plays and passes that we have all become accustomed to. While the 2022 selections of Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis set the tone for the future of the Chiefs' defense, this selection could set it for the offensive side of the ball, especially with the youth and talent at the respective skill positions.
Of course, this could all be for nothing if Simmons does not stay healthy at the next level. However, this draft choice seems incredibly important for so many reasons, and Kansas City should be excited for what the future may hold up front.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.