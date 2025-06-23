Chiefs on the Road for an Easy Victory in Week Three
The Kansas City Chiefs may have a rocky start to their 2025 campaign. In Week 1, the Chiefs fly to Brazil to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Any AFC West matchup in 2025 will be difficult for the Chiefs, whichever team they're facing.
They follow that up with their home opener against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. The last time these two teams met up, it was one of the most lopsided Super Bowl victories in a while, and the Chiefs were embarrassed on the biggest stage for the world to see.
These are two incredibly difficult games for the Chiefs to begin the season, and they'll likely start the season 1 - 1, but it's possible they're 0 - 2 heading into week three. Luckily for them, they have a layup game waiting for them.
In week three, the Chiefs will be on the road facing the New York Giants, in what will be an easy win for the Chiefs. The last time these two teams played was in 2021, when the Chiefs won. The last time the Chiefs dropped a game with the Giants was in 2017, when Eli Manning was still their starting quarterback and Patrick Mahomes hadn't even been drafted yet.
Safe to say that both of these teams are in wildly different places, even the last time they met, much less the last time the Giants won. The Chiefs should be the heavy favorite to win in 2025, and that's because they outclass the Giants on nearly every level.
If the Giants were to upset the Chiefs, it'd be because of their underrated defense taking advantage of a weaker Chiefs offensive line and Russell Wilson being highly accurate on his deep balls. Malik Nabers will be used all across the field, so the Chiefs' defensive backs will have to be ready to guard him.
I think the reason this game will be such an easy victory for the Chiefs is that, already early in the season, this is a must-win game for them. I don't believe they can start the season 2 - 0, which means at best this game will be over .500, and at worst, they need to win this game to get their first win of the season.
If they were to lose this game against the Giants, to go down 0 - 3 or 1 - 2 on the season, the Chiefs dynasty may be showing some cracks in 2025, and it doesn't bode well for their hopes of making it back to a Super Bowl in 2025.
