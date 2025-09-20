Chiefs, Funny Enough, May Hold This Advantage Over Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense thus far in the 2025 campaign has been all quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs had a goal this season to become more explosive on offense, yet those expectations have yet to become reality two weeks into the season.
However, going into their Week 3 game against the New York Giants, the Chiefs may actually hold an offensive advantage over their opponents that they have not yet displayed well to begin the season. That advantage is the run game.
The Chiefs' ground game has been well below average this season. Mahomes, through two games, has led the franchise in single-game rushing yards and total rushing yards. While head coach Andy Reid appreciates Mahomes' willingness to move the ball, this shouldn't be what Mahomes has to consistently deal with.
- "I am okay with it. As long as he (Mahomes) can come back upright, we’re okay. I don’t like him taking big hits, but he’s a competitive kid," Coach Reid told the media on Sept 17.
Running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt have collected the same number of rushing yards this season, with 47. Pacheco has 15 carries, while Hunt has 13. Mahomes has 13 carries that have gone for 123 yards, and has scored two touchdowns in the making.
Despite this being a big concern for the Chiefs' overall performance on offense, the Giants' franchise hasn't exactly been the best when rushing the ball this season either.
Giants Rushing Stats
Over the course of two games, New York has averaged 79 rushing yards per game, while Kansas City has averaged 109.5 rushing yards per game. Although the sample size is small, the Chiefs can take some comfort in having better rushing statistics than their upcoming opponent, especially since the team's struggles in this area have been a point of focus for everyone.
Despite history being on the side of the Giants when facing the Chiefs, Kansas City has been too much of successful a franchise in recent seasons to be viewed as a team that falls apart after a devastating loss.
Whether it be Pacheco or Hunt, either has to step up against the Giants, knowing that the Chiefs' defense will be able to stop their opponents' offensive attacks.
