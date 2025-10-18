Why Chiefs Offense Has Perfect Position to Extend Dominant Streak
For the first time in the 2025 NFL season, the world will get a glimpse of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense at full strength. Rookie tackle Josh Simmons has been mysteriously M.I.A. for two weeks now, while he deals with an undisclosed family matter back home in California.
He didn’t practice this week and likely won’t play much in their upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders, if at all. Still, with Rashee Rice coming off suspension, the Chiefs have all the weapons they need to have another explosive showing — especially in a favorable matchup with a questionable defense.
Since getting Xavier Worthy back from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the opener, KC has been on a roll. They’ve averaged over 31 points a game in their last three, notching a 2-1 record in that span, with the one loss coming in a 31-28 shootout with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unsurprisingly, the Chiefs’ offense is expected to keep rolling against the Raiders.
How will the Chiefs look in Rashee Rice’s first game back?
1. Patrick Mahomes over/under 254.5 passing yards
Patrick Mahomes has been in MVP form all season. When his supporting cast was severely depleted in the first half of the campaign so far, he used his legs to try to keep the offense afloat. Since Xavier Worthy’s return, though, he’s been happy to dissect defenses from the backfield again, averaging over 281 passing yards in his last three games.
What puts this line from FanDuel in question is the possibility that the Chiefs go up big early on and simply need to run out the clock after building a comfortable lead. The Las Vegas Raiders have been surprisingly competent on defense, but Mahomes shouldn’t have too much trouble moving the ball in this matchup. It just depends on how much KC will need him to.
2. Rashee Rice over/under 65.5 receiving yards
The books aren’t expecting Rashee Rice and the Chiefs to waste any time getting him integrated in the offense. As a starter, he’s averaged 73.5 receiving yards in 12 regular-season games.
It’ll be interesting to see how fast a start he can get off to after missing so much time. He hasn’t played an NFL game in over a calendar year, having suffered a season-ending LCL tear last September.
3. Isiah Pacheco over/under 40.5 rushing yards
It’s time to see if Isiah Pacheco can capitalize on having a truly elite Chiefs offense around him. Early on, he struggled to get going and take pressure off Mahomes.
He’s been incrementally trending up since Worthy’s return, but still has yet to have a good overall game. That could change against Las Vegas if KC builds a lead early and can give him plenty of volume to get in rhythm.
