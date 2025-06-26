The Chiefs' Left Guard Competition is Heating Up
The Kansas City Chiefs' training camp gets underway on July 21, which means that the position battles will only ramp up from here on out. The Chiefs made an effort to improve their offensive line from last season, but did take a major hit to that by trading away veteran Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.
Now with Thuney gone, the Chiefs have made the competition for the starting left guard position clear. As announced earlier this offseason by head coach Andy Reid, both second-year player Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo will be competing for the position.
Both offensive linemen have room to grow going into the new season. Suamataia was moved around the offensive line last season and was hit with the rookie struggles. Seeing how much work that Suamataia has put in this offseason, he's doing all he can to earn the spot on the roster.
Caliendo, on the other hand, has also put in the work. Both players know that there needs to be a friendly competition if either of them is going to improve going forward. Veteran right guard Trey Smith recently joined tight end Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast to discuss the two competing for the role.
"I know both of them will work their tails off, and you know the best man's going to win," Smith said. "I have to earn my job against them as well, but you know, I'm excited about both of them."
Smith would then follow that up by sharing his confidence that he has in both of his teammates.
"Mike is extremely intelligent as well and a great ball player. And then Kingsley's just a young cat, you know? He's still got those young legs, the healthy body, a little bit man. You know his ability is incredible, and some of the things that he can do on the field as well. So like I said, the moving pieces of our offensive line look great, we're gonna be in a good position though, man."
If the Chiefs have a better offensive line for the entire campaign, mixed with the returning receivers, the AFC West could once again go to Kansas City.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.