Chiefs Luck Out in New NFL Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs could use another pass-rusher. Chris Jones remains a threat for opposing offenses and George Karlaftis continues to be effective but there's a hole that Felix Anudike-Uzomah has yet to fill, and that's securing the other edge position.
The answer to that problem could be solved with the 31st overall pick as Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz has mocked Tennessee's James Pearce Jr to the Chiefs in the first round. Liskiewitz believes that out of the massive shuffle of edge rushers in the draft, Pearce will be the player who falls.
Pearce recorded pressure on 22.4% of his pass-rush snaps over the past two seasons, the fourth-best rate in the FBS." Wrote Liskiewitz. "Pearce is the kind of athlete with the production and disruption scores you don't let out of the first round. His twitchy movements show difference-making NFL traits that can be situational at worst and All-Pro at best."
There are two sets of thoughts when it comes to Pearce. Pearce is an athletic freak with a high motor and a desire to bring the quarterback to the ground. Pearce is also a beneficiary of his athletic gifts and he might not have the same advantages over pass blockers as he had in college and will struggle to win reps at the NFL level.
That's why the Chiefs need to look at the other parts of Pearce's game that should be considered. Pearce may not become a dominant pass rusher but he's the perfect defender to win the Super Bowl. Pearce's speed and ability to chase down ball carriers is very impressive.
If he plays disciplined football, something he has done in the past, Pearce can not only set the edge, but he is able to contain and chase down fast and shifty quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. He can also chase down Jalen Hurts, forcing him to remain behind the line of scrimmage.
For that reason alone, he's the pick the Chiefs need to revamp their defense. His floor keeps quarterbacks in pockets and behind the line of scrimmage and that floor wins championships.
He might take enough pressure off of Jones and Karlaftis, justifying Pearce's selection.
