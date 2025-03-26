Should the Chiefs Execute This Massive Trade?
The Chiefs are an organization not afraid to trade up in the NFL Draft. They did so to obtain Patrick Mahomes and again in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs have been presented with a new trade opportunity, this time with the Baltimore Ravens.
In a recent trade scenario put forth by NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter, he could see Kansas City moving up for a critical player.
Chiefs receive:
No. 27 overall pick (Round 1)
No. 136 overall (Round 4, compensatory selection)
Ravens receive:
No. 31 overall (Round 1)
No. 95 overall (Round 3)
"The Chiefs will likely be looking to bolster their offensive and defensive lines early in April's draft to avoid being dominated in the trenches as they were in Super Bowl LIX." Wrote Reuter. "Exchanging mid-round picks with the Ravens would increase their chances of landing defensive tackle Walter Nolen, to play beside All-Pro Chris Jones, or an offensive linemen, such as Tyler Booker, Aireontae Ersery, Jonah Savaiinaea or Grey Zabel."
"The Ravens have a strong roster, so some of their eight Day 3 picks could have a tough time making the squad. But by turning one of those picks into a Day 2 selection, Baltimore could improve its chances of finding a guy who will earn a roster spot when the season starts. The Ravens have had recent success addressing needs even after falling back a few spots, picking up center Tyler Linderbaum after a two-slot drop in 2022 and receiver Hollywood Brown in a three-spot move in 2019. Watch for the team to lock up a defensive back or one of the top remaining offensive linemen after the trade."
The Chiefs should not execute the trade. Giving up that third-round pick is not worth moving up four spots in the draft. Any player selected in the top 100 picks of the draft should be a starter by the end of their rookie year, and considering the Chiefs' draft record, giving up a starter makes no sense.
The Chiefs will have a plethora of talented players available at 31, and any of them will be perfect for the team.
