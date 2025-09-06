Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Loss vs Chargers in Brazil
The NFL season has officially started, and for the Kansas City Chiefs, that means a trip to São Paulo, Brazil, to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. In a year where the AFC West is expected to be harder than ever, setting the tone and leaving Brazil with a win over a divisional opponent will be great for the Chiefs.
The game started off as a disaster for the Chiefs' offense, as Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce collided on a crossing route, which resulted in Worthy having to leave the game. There was hope that he could return to the game, but he was ruled out with a shoulder injury.
Due to this key injury, the Chiefs' offense started out extremely sluggish, while the Chargers looked ready for the moment. It was surprising to see early how willing the Chargers were to let the ball fly, when their identity last season was running the ball.
The momentum was entirely on the side of the Chargers, with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston looking like an elite one-two punch that the Chiefs' secondary couldn't deal with. At the end of the first half, the Chiefs were able to kick an impressive field goal as time was expiring.
This field goal was even possible due to a mistake made by the Chargers' rookie running back Omarion Hampton. Instead of sliding and running out the clock, he ran the ball out of bounds, which made it so the Chiefs had enough time to even attempt such a crazy kick.
Coming out of the half, the Chiefs' defense was able to put a stop to the Chargers' offense, and it felt like the momentum had shifted sidelines. Patrick Mahomes continued to punish the Chargers with his legs, which resulted in the Chiefs' first touchdown of the 2025 season.
This has been a game of "what if" for the Chiefs. If Worthy hadn't gotten injured three plays into the season, perhaps their offense would've been able to keep up with Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense.
If Harrison Butker had made this extra point, it would've tied the game, and the Chiefs wouldn't have been playing from behind for the entirety of the game. The Chargers went on to score another touchdown, going up by eight.
Herbert connected with veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, as their connection and history shone through. They weren't the only duo to find the endzone, as Mahomes found Kelce on an excellent playcall by Andy Reid.
Unfortunately, the Chiefs couldn't get the two-point play, and this was the closest the Chiefs got to winning the game. Herbert continued to scorch the Chiefs' secondary and finished with more than 300 passing yards and three touchdowns.
The Chiefs start their season with a loss in Brazil, as the Chargers came out more focused and with a game plan ready to punch their divisional rivals in the mouth. Injuries didn't help, but the Chiefs' defense really let them down, and their offense let multiple opportunities slip past their fingers.
