The Key to the Chiefs' AFC West Path
The Kansas City Chiefs have been dominating the AFC West for nearly a decade, with their years of success spanning from before Patrick Mahomes was even on the team. It goes to show how well Andy Reid has his players playing, to where they don't have to worry about being division champs or not.
The AFC West saw a lot of improvements this past offseason, so much so that the Chiefs may have to start worrying about their reign of dominance coming to an end. But have any of their divisional rivals made so much improvement that they can realistically contend for the division?
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are the team that should strike the most fear into the Chiefs' hearts. Going from last season, they're the only team in the AFC West that was able to beat the Chiefs, and if it weren't for a blocked field goal at the last second, they would've swept them.
This team only got better, with Bo Nix entering his second year and this defense getting more talent through the draft and free agency. They're going to make a run for the division under Sean Payton, and they project to give the Chiefs their hardest battles in the AFC West.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chiefs are gonna kick their season off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil as a part of the NFL international games, and after finishing second in the division last season, they're gonna look to continue to ascend and challenge the Chiefs for the AFC West.
Justin Herbert was accurate throwing the football last season, but crumbled when it mattered most, so it's up to him to level up this offense if they want to make any noise in the AFC. Their run game will be something the Chiefs have to look out for, but thanks to the Houston Texans, the Chiefs will know what to do in order to shut down the Chargers' offense.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are the most improved team in the AFC West, with notable coaching changes and additions at quarterback and running back. They were feisty in their games against the Chiefs last season, and with an improved roster, they're looking to steal at least one game away from the Chiefs.
Out of everyone in the AFC West, they're most likely the farthest away from competing. However, I believe they can still give the Chiefs tough competition. They aren't a team that should be underestimated.
Overall, this is likely one of the hardest years for the Chiefs to come out on top of the AFC West. All of their divisional foes made notable improvements, and they're all trying to make a statement against the Chiefs. I still believe the Chiefs will be AFC West champions once again this season, but I don't expect them to have the same level of dominance as they have before over their divisional rivals
