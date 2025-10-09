Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Reflects on Costly Lull and Late Comeback
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke at the podium before Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-3) are hosting the Lions (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On the offensive efficiency continuing to improve:
“Yeah, I agree with that. … We go back to two weeks ago, you heard me mention about an identity, and I think we're getting closer to that. I still think we're working through some things. But part of getting Xavier (Worthy) back is a big part of it, which is great, but in the end, the only thing that matters is that win.
“And you go back to the middle of that game, we had two three-and-outs there at the end of the half and in the start of the third, which the last couple games we've been good at the start of the third quarter. This one, we went three-and-out, followed by an 11- or 12-play drive that ended with a pick-six. So that, was a 14-point swing. So, there's good within there that we're doing. We like that. We can build but it's the situational stuff. When you have a game like that you want to take advantage of. We didn't do that. I think the beauty of who we are is we stick together. We learn from it, and we got to correct it.”
On the unscouted looks from defenses:
“Yeah, it's common when you have a quarterback like we have, that teams are going to try to do as much as they can and break tendencies, which we're well aware of. And credit to them for for having a guy (Devin Lloyd) that was in the right place at the right time, and that sort of thing. So that's part of the game.
“I think all that said, we also want to just step back and, for us, and just say, ‘Okay, that happened. That's sudden-change. That's our job as an offense to score. We gave up seven points, essentially.’
“And then what I was proud for the offense doing was, at the end of the game, to have that drive to go in there down three and go up four, was good. But we can't put our defense or our team in that situation when we start off fast, 14-nothing. We got to end it, and we got to keep our foot on the pedal.”
On tracking their own tendencies in situations, such as the red zone, to prevent plays like the pick-six:
“We live in that world. I mean, that's something that's very normal for a lot of teams, and we want to always be, not just on what the defense does, but also what are we doing. So, we got to make sure that we do that. And again, there's sometimes some plays that look wide open that weren't schemed the right way, or they are wide open and they weren't run the right way.
“So that's just how the game goes. But that was one play, obviously, we want to have back. But there was a lot of good plays in there, too, that we want to grow from.”
On how Isiah Pacheco had his best game this season:
“Not sure, other than just we all had talks with him, just like, ‘Be yourself. Just go play. Don't put pressure on yourself. Go out there, cut it loose. Have fun.’ He has an unbelievable personality. That's infectious. And I think sometimes when you get in moments where you're just not having the success that you want, you can start to press. That's human nature. So, it's our job as coaches to just say, ‘Hey, man, cut it loose. Go have fun.’ And I think we felt that in that game.”
On his assessment of left tackle Josh Simmons five weeks into his career:
“I like where he is; he’s in a good place. As a young guy, rookie, you want to be able to have somebody that's growing, and he's doing that right now. Impressed with how he practices. And I go back to kind of our thoughts in training camp, we said there's going to be a couple plays here there, where it's a big play, but you don't want it to be a game-changing play. And he's done a really good job. And I think this last game here was, again, one of his better games that we want to continue to just have him keep improving with. And I like where he's at.”
On Detroit’s talented pass-rushers:
“I look at these guys on tape, you see them on TV, and the word that comes to mind is relentless. I mean, their motor goes non-stop. And I think they work off of each other, that defense in general. I mean, they get one sack, they're looking to get that second sack. If it's a pressure, relentless is the thing that keeps coming to mind for me. And so, we want to make sure they're not relentless on Sunday night.”
On Patrick Mahomes’ late incompletion, intended for Hollywood Brown:
“It's probably a little bit of both; it's one where that end-of-game-situation stuff, we obviously practice all of that, and we have certain things for it, but I think probably the best way, and easiest way to say it, is there you got to certainly be on time with some of that stuff.
“And they were just off a little bit, and neither one of them was right or wrong in that moment. We'd love to be able to have them both be on the same page so we can get down and call timeout.”
On the commanding fourth-quarter touchdown drive, and what it said about the Chiefs:
“It spoke volumes to where we're at right now. We talked about it as a team, just making sure these guys understand, when adversity hits, what type of team are we? And so, you can take that to the offensive side and say, ‘Do we point the finger at the defense? Does the defense point the finger at us?’ None of that. And I think to Coach Reid and what he's built here, the culture of togetherness, the sideline the last couple games has been phenomenal. And so, we wanted to do our part – after giving up that pick-six – of going down there and making sure that we put together a good drive. Right before that, the defense got a pick, and we went in and took advantage of that.
“So, it's complementary football, and I was proud of the guys for that. But we want more, and we know, in the end, none of that stuff matters, other than just winning. And we don't care how ugly or pretty it is, we want to win.”
