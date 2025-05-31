Analysts Turn Down the Idea of A Tyreek Hill-Chiefs Reunion
With the beginning of June looming right around the corner, several veterans could be on the move in the National Football League. One of those veterans that could be moved would be former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and current Miami Dolphin, Tyreek Hill.
"Many player contracts are structured in a way that they become more expendable after June 1 of a given offseason; this technically makes it more likely for the player to be retained during the early stages of the offseason, when most roster movement occurs, but provides teams with the flexibility to increase financial savings if they move on from the player down the road (i.e. after June 1)," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin explains.
Hill has been a trade possibility all offseason long following his initial claim made near the end of the 2024 campaign. Since the initial comments, Hill has retracted the statement and claimed it was all out of frustration, indicating he would like to stay in Miami.
But following the start of June, Hill could be more expendable to get traded. Set to make $28.85 million this season, it would be difficult for a team to take Hill on, especially if he wants to play for a contender. That being said, both Mike Florio and Michael Holley have their opinions on the Hill-Chiefs reunion thought.
"Kansas City has already moved on, I don't think there would be a reunion in Kansas City," Holley said on Pro Football Talk.
"He does have a history of being a little difficult to handle, short-fused, problems behind the scenes, all the stuff the Chiefs were dealing with where they reached their wits' end, and we didn't even know," Florio said.
Hill was impactful in Kansas City, but the franchise was ready to move on from him by trading him to Miami in 2022, which just proves the Chiefs don't need to reconsider adding him to the wide receiving room.
If there were any thoughts of the Chiefs adding Hill back to the roster, the deal would have likely been done ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Given the Chiefs possess the likes of Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and new draftee Jalen Royals as young wide receivers with upside, the Chiefs would be doing a disservice to those players and their development if they brought back Hill.
