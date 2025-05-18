How Tremayne Anchrum Can Make the Chiefs Roster
The Kansas City Chiefs further addressed their offensive line woes from last season this offseason by signing veteran offensive guard Tremayne Anchrum on Friday. The addition now adds several options for the Chiefs to consider going into the training camp period of the offseason, with hopes that some will step up and impress.
Anchrum is one of those players who needs to do just that. Having not played in the National Football League since the 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams, regardless of stops with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, and most recently the Houston Texans.
The newest offensive lineman in Kansas City does have a chance to crack the pro roster come this fall, but it will need to come in the form of impressing from now until then. The Chiefs brought in several other offensive lineman options this season following the collapse in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs have youthful options when it comes to their offensive line. With head coach Andy Reid stating that both Kingsley Suamataia and Mike Caliendo will be competing for that left guard spot the remainder of the offseason, Anchrum could have his name tossed in that hat as well.
Having a veteran such as Anchrum on the roster, even if he doesn't get a ton of reps in games, provides much-needed insurance going into the new season. In Anchrum's last campaign with the Rams in 2023, he was active in all 17 games played, something that must have enticed the front office.
Trey Smith seemingly has the right guard position on lock, but adding Anchrum to fill a potential backup role is most likely his best way to crack this roster. He has experience in a professional setting and has also been a part of a Super Bowl-winning team in the past.
The big kicker that will hold Anchrum back is the fact he hasn't been played in the NFL in a over a year. Not to say that he isn't capable, but it is something that has to be considered. The soon to be 27 year old has made the most of his career thus far, especially after being selected 250th overall back in the 2020 NFL Draft. If there is a player who knows how to earn his spot, it's Anchrum.
