Chiefs Favorited to Land DT in Round 1

With the Kansas City Chiefs losing a lot of pieces on the defensive side of the ball this offseason in free agency, they will need to reload in the 2025 NFL Draft. One way they can help out their defense is by adding another member on the defensive line who can get after the quarterback alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones.
The Chiefs had one of the best defenses last season. A lot of credit has to go to the Chiefs' defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo has been the best defensive coordinator since joining the Chiefs, and when he calls it a career, he can go down as the best one in NFL history.
He will have his work cut out for him this upcoming season, but he can help his defense out by giving the Chiefs the right player to draft on the defensive line. Spagnuolo, heading into the draft, will likely have his eyes on the defensive line talent, and there is a lot of it in this draft.
"Steve Spagnuolo, the longtime defensive coordinator, loves tall, strong, versatile defensive linemen. The Chiefs have players that fit that description in Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, Jerry Tillery and Janarius Robinson. But only Jones and Karlaftis are on the team’s salary-cap sheet for 2026. The Chiefs should prioritize adding youth and dynamic athleticism to their pass rush this year," said Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
One heavy favorite to land on the Chiefs in the first round of the draft next week is defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss. Nolen has been linked to the Chiefs by experts leading up to the draft. And he is a great player to learn and play alongside Jones.
Geoff Schwartz of FOX Sports has Nolen being the favorite to land with the Chiefs in the first round.
"I will be the lone holdout that does not mock an offensive lineman to the Chiefs. Their most pressing need is a pass rusher inside opposite of Chris Jones," said Schwartz.
This can help take pressure on the rest of the defense with the Chiefs defensive line getting after the quarterback next season with just a four-man rush. It will create more freedom for Spagnuolo to call different plays.
