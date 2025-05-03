Chiefs Biggest Needs Post-Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs were one win away from winning a historic third consecutive Lombardi Trophy three months ago. Despite coming up short of the feat, the franchise is looking to appear in a rare fourth straight Super Bowl next year, but will need to rely on their youth more than ever, something that has helped them reach the mountain top in the past.
Kansas City is hoping guys such as first round offensive tackle Josh Simmons, Day Two defensive linemen Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte, and cornerback Nohl Williams can emerge as immediate contributors. Yet, they still have long-term areas of concern that remain ahead of the regular season in four months. Let’s look at the positions that the Chiefs will need to address following this year’s NFL Draft.
Left Guard
When the Chiefs drafted Simmons with their first round choice and no guards in the remaining draft class, it sent a clear message that second-year lineman Kingsley Suamataia would be getting the starting nod at left guard for the 2025 season. It’s fair to say this is a risky move considering Suamataia’s inconsistencies in 2024 that caused him to be benched. If those up-and-down moments continue, Kansas City will be looking for a new starting left guard for the second consecutive season.
Running Back
The only two running backs on the Chiefs roster that are under contract in 2026 are Carson Steele and seventh-round pick Brashard Smith. Isaiah Pacheco, Elijah Mitchell, and Kareem Hunt are all on expiring contracts this season, making it a must-prove year for the former to earn himself a long-term extension with the franchise. Even if the Chiefs secure Pacheco to a new contract, searching for another complementary back in 2026 should be a priority, one way or another.
Tight End
Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce is playing in his 13th– and potentially final– season with the Chiefs and his successor still seems to be undermined heading into the 2025 season. Noah Gray or Jared Wiley could emerge as possibilities, or even undrafted free agent Jake Briningstool, if you want to get interested in Kansas City’s tight end room. Should the Chiefs lose Kelce to retirement, they must look heavily into finding his successor during the season or next offseason.
