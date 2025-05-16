Fresh Wound Will Be Opened in Week 2 for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 schedule features several playoff contenders and rebuilders. Starting the season in Sao Paulo, Brazil, against their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, is exciting, but many eyes are locked on who the Chiefs take on the following week.
As we know, the Chiefs' bid for a three-peat in the Super Bowl was denied by the Philadelphia Eagles. That game was held in New Orleans, but this time around, the Eagles will pack their bags and play in Kansas City. While the game is good to get out of the way early, the wound left from the Super Bowl will definitely be reopened.
The Chiefs ran into a ton of issues against the Eagles in the biggest game that the NFL has to offer. Not only was the Kansas City defense worse for wear, as they were often on the field, but the offensive line experienced the biggest blow of the season. Unable to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the ball ended up in the hands of the Eagles more often than Kansas City would have liked.
Following the defeat, the Chiefs' roster has taken the time to mentally heal as well as physically. The wound of denied history will surely motivate the Chiefs against their home crowd, especially given that they want to land a victory in their first home game of the new campaign.
The Chiefs Kingdom will surely make this battle more difficult for the Eagles, and as they should. Not only did the Eagles embarrass the Chiefs Kingdom's beloved franchise, but they also made a statement that the Chiefs can be beaten. Looking to keep the dynasty alive, this game will be a must-watch in Week 2.
Both teams will have some extra time to prepare for this battle, as the Eagles start their campaign on a Thursday, and the Chiefs start theirs on a Friday. This Week 2 matchup is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, allowing both franchises the chance to heal from Week 1.
Let's face it, this game will have a ton of emotion riding alongside it, and if the Chiefs can control theirs, while showing their offensive line is better, it could be the first home victory of the new year.
