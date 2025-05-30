Did the Chiefs’ OL Actually Get Better?
The Kansas City Chiefs got embarrassed in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the biggest reason why that game turned out the way that it did was due to the immense pressure that the Eagles' defensive line was able to get on Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs' offensive line couldn't handle the Eagles' pass rush, and it led to Mahomes being sacked six times in the Super Bowl, the most he's been sacked in any individual game in his career. Thus, heading into this year's off-season, the offensive line was one of their biggest priorities.
Considering that they had a lot of players they had to make decisions on in free agency, I believe they did an adequate job at prioritizing the offensive line. Keeping Trey Smith was a must, so even if they overpaid slightly with his franchise tag, it's worth it to sign him to a bigger deal later this season.
Jaylon Moore was a good player for the San Francisco 49ers whenever he was thrust into the starting position, so the Chiefs decided to take a shot on him, and he is now their projected starting left tackle. He'll be integral to their success and can also serve as a mentor to their first-round pick.
The move that will turn out the best for them will be their first-round pick, Josh Simmons. They traded back one spot in the first round and still got him. Undoubtedly, he would've been a top ten pick if he finished out his last year in college healthy. He was one of the best tackle prospects in his draft class, and for him to fall all the way down to the Chiefs, they must feel happy about their selection.
Despite everything they've done in free agency to make sure that Mahomes has a competent group of players protecting him, did their offensive line actually get any better? That's the question that Cody Benjamin, a sports writer for CBS Sports, presents in his latest article, where he talks about remaining needs for each of the NFL's biggest contenders.
"They didn't ignore the front after getting torched in Super Bowl LIX, retaining Trey Smith, signing Jaylon Moore and drafting Josh Simmons early. The question is, are they actually any better in the trenches? The tackles, in particular, are projections".
While it may be hard to project exactly how much they've improved in the trenches, there's no doubt that they are better than they were last year. They still have contributions from Creed Humphrey and Jawaan Taylor, but the addition of Moore and the continued progression of Kingsley Suamataia should make them a better unit overall.
