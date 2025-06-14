A Trey Smith Chiefs Extension Needs to Happen Soon
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their OTAs, and the next step towards the 2025 campaign is the mandatory minicamp. The Chiefs' minicamp will be held on June 17 and is the first time the Chiefs roster as a whole is expected to be in attendance. However, perhaps not every player will be in attendance.
Earlier this offseason, one of the first moves the Chiefs made was placing a franchise tag on offensive guard Trey Smith. The franchise tag grants Smith a one-year deal worth $23.4 million, unless the front office and the player reach an agreement for a contract extension.
General manager Brett Veach informed the media ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft that it's no secret that they want to lock up Smith for the foreseeable future. At the time, Veach stated that the franchise's main priority was the draft, and contract situations would unfold down the line.
Some of the other contracts that Veach spoke about ahead of the draft process were exercising fifth-year options on both Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis. The franchise waited until the deadline to exercise those options, leaving the Smith contract extension the one goal left to check off the list.
As the Chiefs approach the mandatory minicamp, head coach Andy Reid was asked whether or not he expects Smith to attend the mandatory event, even if an extension hasn't been agreed on.
"We’ll see,” Reid told the media on Thursday. “I don’t know that to be honest with you... We’ll see where it goes.”
Should Smith not attend the mandatory minicamp, fines would go his way and would increase each day of the camp. Missing the first day results in a $17,462 fine, missing the second day results in a $34,925 fine, and missing the third day results in a $52,381 fine, according to the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The Chiefs' main issue last season was with the offensive line, and should the Chiefs not reach an agreement with Smith, his tenure donning a Chiefs uniform could come to an end following the 2025 campaign. However, earlier this offseason, the man in question revealed his desire to stay with the Chiefs organization.
Awaiting an extension could be the reason Smith avoids the mandatory minicamp, to not risk getting injured in a freak way while potential contract negotiations are commencing behind the scenes. Smith has proven to be a player to build the offensive line around; whatever it takes to get the deal done should be considered.
