Chiefs Offseason Signing Has the Best Chance for a Breakout
This offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs had areas that were in desperate need of improvement. Whether it be on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive, following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, the current state of the Chiefs' roster needed to be addressed if they want to compete again in 2025.
So this offseason, the Chiefs looked at several players on the free agent market who they felt would be beneficial to the cause for the franchise in 2025. Some free agents got more money or more years than others, but one free agent stands out as a player who could have a breakout campaign in 2025.
Some would think offensive lineman Jaylon Moore is poised for the biggest breakout season, having signed a two-year deal worth $30 million. However, one player on the defensive side of the ball, who is coming off a strong campaign in 2024 and looks to improve that in 2025, is cornerback Kristian Fulton.
The Chiefs signed Fulton to a two-year deal worth $20 million with $15 million guaranteed. The former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans has shown in his career that he can be a player to rely on.
Fulton and the Chiefs should be fairly familiar with one another, as last season he played in the AFC West division against the Chiefs as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. Through 15 games with the Chargers, Fulton set a career high in total tackles with 51, while also defending seven passes.
With some security to his contract and a franchise that believes in him, Fulton should have a large enough role to improve on from last season, making him one of the best options for a breakout season. We have seen what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can do with his defenders, and pairing Fulton with him might be the pairing we've all been waiting for.
ESPN analyst Seth Walder also fancies the addition of Fulton.
"Kansas City added cornerback Kristian Fulton on a $10 million-per-year deal. Signing Fulton to support Trent McDuffie is a good idea, as cornerback play varies significantly from year to year and Fulton performed at a high level with the Titans in 2022," Walder wrote.
Should Fulton stay healthy for a full 17 games this season, he could easily prove to the world that he deserves the contract he received, while becoming a breakout star in doing so.
Check us out by following us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.