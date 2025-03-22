Chiefs Looking For 2023 Version of Omenihu
The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back defensive end Charles Omenihu on a one-year contract worth up to $7 million for the 2025-26 season. Going into his third year with the franchise, Omenihu will be on the lookout to provide more to the cause than he did during the regular season last season.
In six games played last season, Omenihu collected six total tackles and one sack. However, after tearing his ACL in the 2023-24 playoffs and making his debut against the Las Vegas Raiders right before the month of December, Omenihu deserves this one year prove it deal to get back on the right path.
Seeing what Omenihu is capable of throughout his career, the Chiefs' front office made a smart move in giving him another chance rather than seeing him walk in free agency. If Omenihu can stay healthy for double digit games this season, the Kansas City defense only improves with him on the field.
One thing to watch with Omenihu going into his third season in Kansas City is if he is available to return to his year one form with the franchise in 2023. Omenihu's 2023 campaign was arguably the best of his career given multiple career highs that he set during that season.
In 2023, the veteran defensive back collected 28 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, with two forced fumbles and a career high in quarterback sacks with seven and stuffs with 3.5. The six foot five, 280 pounder is an imposing figure to stare down on defense, especially if he has that type of success.
According to PFF.com, Omenihu was an average defender, earning a 64.7 on the grading scale. His best area came against the run defense, presumably, as he saw below average performances against the pass rush, earning an 60.1 grade.
Overall in his seven year NFL career, Omenihu has been a strong and consistent piece to pencil into the defense. Coming from being drafted in the fifth round out of Texas, the Chiefs as a franchise should get advanced production if Omenihu can stay healthy for the 2025 season -- they will need him to if they want to meet their potential on the defensive side of the ball.
