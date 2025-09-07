The WR Dilemma Patrick Mahomes Continues to Face
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the 2025 campaign to the Los Angeles Chargers in what was an uphill battle from the start. The Chiefs fell behind quickly and had a massive blow on the offensive side of the football when wide receiver Xavier Worthy went down with an injury.
Reports have recently come out that Worthy has suffered a dislocated shoulder from Week 1's collision with tight end Travis Kelce. The timeline for his return still remains unclear, but one thing the Chiefs do need is for Worthy to do what he can to get healthy as soon as possible.
Worthy's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Kansas City. Getting the news that they would be without wide receiver Rashee Rice for the first six weeks of the season was not what the franchise wanted, but now with Worthy out, a cloud has drifted over Kansas City.
One thing that Patrick Mahomes has been great at in his career is working well with his wide receivers. Whether that be the combination of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, or Rice and Kelce, Mahomes' excellence with the football in his hands is apparent.
The Dilemma
However, this wide receiving dilemma is one that Mahomes hasn't experienced. In fact, no one on the Chiefs has experienced it because the trio of Rice, Worthy, and veteran Hollywood Brown has yet to play a game alongside each other.
Worthy was brought in as the franchise's first-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the expectation that he would play alongside Rice and Brown in the same season. Brown went down to injury before the season started, and Rice had a season-ending LCL injury in Week 4 last season.
With both Rice and Brown sidelined, Worthy had to step up to the plate to get the job done, but as a rookie, the task was large. There is a world, however, where this season, following Week 6, the trio of Worthy, Brown, and Rice play alongside each other for the first time.
It will all depend on the timeline of return for Worthy and if Brown can stay healthy. Rice has no choice but to watch from a distance during his suspension. But the wide receiving trio Chiefs Kingdom has yet to see could be the elevation of a late push into the playoffs for Kansas City in 2025.
Chiefs Kingdom, the best source for news and information, is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, share your opinion on how the Chiefs can get back on track this year by visiting our Facebook page (here).