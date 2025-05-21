Why Mahomes is Still the Best QB Heading Into 2025
For years, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was widely regarded as one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the NFL. From getting his first start in 2018, Mahomes quickly rose to the top of the leaderboard, earning multiple MVPs, titles, and Super Bowl MVPs before even turning 30.
Although some may consider 2024 a statistical "down-year" for the pro, Mahomes still managed to lead his team to their 3rd straight title game in just as many years. Now heading into the 2025 season, many believe he's still the top dog.
Pro Football Focus recently released their rankings of all 32 starting quarterbacks in the league, and to no surprise, Mahomes was sitting right there at No. 1.
"As expected, this list kicks off with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes," PFF wrote. "The two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion owns the highest PFF grade of any quarterback since he entered the league, but here’s the twist: over the past three seasons, that top spot hasn’t been quite as uncontested, as Mahomes ranks behind Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in PFF grade since 2022. And that means that the gap between him and the chasing pack is the narrowest it has ever been.
"His passing grade over the past two seasons sits at 86.0, a strong number but a step below the elite level we saw from 2018 through 2022. The supporting cast hasn't always helped, particularly at receiver, but it’s fair to say his otherworldly level of play we saw from him from 2018 to 2022 is starting to get further and further away in the rearview mirror. That said, no one blends poise, playmaking and postseason performance like Mahomes, which is why he remains at No. 1 entering 2025, even if the field is closer than ever."
If the ball's in his hands, there's always a chance that magic happens, either it's a broken play turned touchdown, or a sure sack turned into a lengthy scramble. The point is, you can never count the Chiefs out of a down if he still has control of the ball and that's precisely why he still sits at the top slot before the season's even started.
