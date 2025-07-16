Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Can't Contain Excitement for Trey Smith's Extension
The Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement with offensive guard Trey Smith on Tuesday, making him the highest-paid interior lineman in National Football League history. The Chiefs and Smith agreed to a four-year extension worth $94 million and $70 million guaranteed.
The extension was well expected and long overdue, as Smith has the chance to further build his legacy in Kansas City. One of the perks of landing this job for the next four seasons is that Smith can remain teammates with the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes and Smith have a special relationship, as Smith prides himself on being the best guard he can be for the former two-time MVP. Their relationship was on full display as Mahomes took to X (formerly Twitter) to send his reaction to his right guard getting locked up for the future.
Smith has built himself into a superstar in the NFL. The former sixth-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft has played a crucial part in the Chiefs' success. Since arriving in Kansas City, Smith has two Super Bowl championships to his name and, as of last season, can call himself a one-time Pro Bowler.
Smith has a strong bond with Mahomes, as previously stated. Recently joining Kay Adams on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, Smith revealed how seriously he takes protecting Mahomes.
"I lose sleep thinking about protecting Patrick," Smith said. "I know there are things I need to get better at in my game to be the best protector that I can, and be an asset for my team, and help my team out. There's always something you can correct."
Going into the new season, all eyes are on the offensive line for the Chiefs. With the additions of Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore holding down the left tackle position, whoever comes away as the starter will be paired with Smith. If you're Mahomes, you have to feel better about the future seeing this contract extension get done.
Knowing that he still has things to improve on, whilst becoming the highest-paid guard in league history, is selflessness to a tee. With the next four years in Kansas City, Smith's legacy will continue to be built.
