Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Looking to Best QB in Week 6
One of the biggest games the Kansas City Chiefs have this upcoming season comes in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions. What could have been a Super Bowl matchup if all the stars aligned, the Lions and Chiefs have a chance to face each other for the first time since the 2023 season.
Mahomes has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback since he took over the position in 2018. This game will be the third time that Mahomes will play Detroit in his career, but in their most recent battle, the victory went to the Lions.
Mahomes has beaten the Lions before, and that came back in 2019. In the 2023 matchup, though, Mahomes ran into an old foe in Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Goff has taken on Mahomes twice in his career, once with the Rams and once as a member of the Lions. Unfortunately for the Chiefs' superstar, he's been bested by Goff twice.
In the 2023 game, Goff not only defeated the Chiefs and Mahomes, but he also threw more passing yards than the Chiefs' quarterback. However, Mahomes did what he could to grab the lead for his team, putting two touchdowns up in the second quarter.
The Chiefs hit a roadblock, though, in the second half of the game. Unable to score another touchdown, the Lions scored one in the third and one in the fourth which led them to a 21-20 victory. With Mahomes getting another chance to take on Goff, he has to know the stat line when vs Goff.
Mahomes has scored more touchdowns than Goff in the two meetings between the quarterbacks, as well as only being sacked three times, compared to six for Goff. The blemish that could be holding back Mahomes from victory in those two games is the two pick-sixes that Mahomes has thrown.
Third time's the charm, right? The Chiefs have a ton to prove going into the new season, and if Mahomes can finally get a number in the win column against Goff in Week 6, it should be enough momentum to carry the franchise through the next three weeks until their Week 10 bye.
