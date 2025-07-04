Analyst's Proposal For Chiefs Won't Make Chiefs Kingdom Happy
The Kansas City Chiefs fan base is one of the most energetic fan bases that the National Football League has to offer. After all, Chiefs Kingdom helped Arrowhead Stadium get named the loudest stadium in the world. But even with the Chiefs' success, a newly proposed hypothesis might be something they don't wish to hear.
Former NFL linebacker turned analyst Emmanuel Acho suggested that the Chiefs might be in for a Super Bowl-winning drought. And not just a drought that lasts for a year or two, no, a drought that may span a decade, according to Acho's logic.
"We all forget, in the midst of praising Tom Brady, which we absolutely should, the Patriots didn’t win a Super Bowl for 10 years," Acho said on The Facility. "From 2004 to 2014, they did not win a championship. They won three, 10-year break, three. Patrick Mahomes has already won his three, are we in the midst of his 10-year hiatus?”
While it's hard to believe that the Chiefs would take a large step back after winning the AFC Championship three years in a row, Acho broke down why he feels this could become a problem for Kansas City.
"Why I'm suggesting that is, the Eagles, from a roster perspective, are way, way, way, way better than the Kansas City Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens, from a roster perspective, are way, way, way, way better than the Kansas City Chiefs."
“Has the drought begun for the Kansas City Chiefs and is everybody just afraid to say it because it’s sacrilegious to talk about Patrick Mahomes and it’s sacrilegious to talk about Andy Reid,” Acho continued. “Has the drought begun?”
Based on comparing Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady, Acho's claim would work in that sense. In a sense of seeing how the Chiefs have performed over the last three seasons, they quite often get doubted before the season begins, like this, and then turn things around when the season begins.
Until proven otherwise, the Chiefs should be viewed as the team to beat in the AFC. Mahomes has a ton of supporting characters surrounding him to help bring the Chiefs back to the promised land. Not taking the Super Bowl LIX loss for granted, the Chiefs seem driven more this year than last.
