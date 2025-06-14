Chiefs' Mahomes Brings in First Place In Interesting Stock Ranking
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the best quarterback that the National Football League has to offer since taking over the starting role back in 2018. Since then, he's won two MVP awards, three Super Bowl championships, and has become the face of the NFL.
Mahomes is consistent, so much so that when he's on the field, whether you're rooting for or against him, all eyes are watching him. Whether it's his evasiveness from defenders rushing him or behind-the-back passes, Mahomes has brought the quarterback position to a whole new level.
Often seeing himself near the top of rankings, the Chiefs quarterback once again finds himself as the number one quarterback in an intriguing new ranking. According to Fox Sport's Henry McKenna's recent ranking of quarterbacks with the highest stock going into the new campaign, Mahomes easily locks in the number one spot.
"Mahomes might not finish the season with a stellar record, but his individual performances will look a whole lot prettier than last year," McKenna wrote. "The Chiefs invested in the left tackle position in both free agency (Jaylon Moore) and the draft (Josh Simmons). I’m willing to bet that position holds solid throughout the season. If the line keeps it together and the young wideouts (Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy) continue to ascend, Mahomes can finally do more with his offense. Which means he’ll be the best QB in the NFL again."
The best way for Mahomes to hold onto his first overall ranking in this category is by staying healthy. Mahomes has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks the game has seen since Tom Brady retired, so much so that even when he's off the field, people are captivated.
McKenna created the ranking with a focus on how things changed around each signal-caller over the offseason, and seeing as that the offensive line looks improved and several wide receivers are looking to make a statement.
With the Chiefs now chasing the goal of getting to the Super Bowl four straight seasons in a row, something that hasn't been done since 1994, should Mahomes be able to lead the franchise to that feat, it's safe to say his stock will go through the roof.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE