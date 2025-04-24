Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off on New Backup QB
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason consisted of aiding both their offensive and defensive respectfully. One of the signings that is bound to go under the radar is that of quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew comes to Kansas City, as he will don his fifth NFL uniform since the 2019 NFL campaign.
Minshew is a reliable backup quarterback. Originally thought of to be a starting piece when he broke into the NFL, the former sixth-round draft pick has shown that he is much better in a supporting role. Last season, he was the starting quarterback for the Chiefs' AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, where he threw more interceptions than he did touchdowns.
The newest backup option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes marks a first in the sense that he is younger than Mahomes. Since breaking into the league, Mahomes has always had an elder quarterback behind him when he has started games, but no longer with Minshew in town.
Mahomes spoke to the media on Wednesday and was asked about the franchise's new quarterback option, to which Mahomes responded with optimism.
"I thought we were going to have a really good quarterback room just in general," Mahomes said. "I think having Gardner, a guy that loves the game, comes in the right mentality every single day and a guy that pushes the envelope."
"I think having someone that's going to push me to take chances down the field will be big to continue to work and build our chemistry on the field, but push each other off of it as well," Mahomes said.
Minshew, much like past Chiefs quarterbacks behind Mahomes, will likely only hit the field if Mahomes goes down to injury. But his previous experience in the NFL gives Kansas City a well-established backup, regardless of how many times he hits the field for the franchise.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just hours away, the Chiefs' main focus has been on their draft board, as they've pushed other topics to the back burner. Once the draft concludes, it will be exciting to hear more from and see more of the newest Chiefs.
