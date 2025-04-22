Chiefs Andy Reid Has Confidence in Mahomes' New Backup
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to bring in a new veteran quarterback backup for their franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for the 2025 campaign. Journeyman Gardner Minshew is now a Chief, as he will don his fifth uniform since debuting in the National Football League.
Minshew has shown that he has the talent as a backup quarterback in the NFL. Last season, he was a member of the Chiefs AFC West rival's the Las Vegas Raiders. In 10 games with the franchise, Minshew collected 2,013 passing yards but was picked off more times than he threw a touchdown.
The addition of Minshew marks the first time that Mahomes' backup quarterback is younger than he is since he became their starting quarterback in 2018. Likely to only touch the field if Mahomes gets injured, Minshew still adds value to this Kansas City team.
In fact, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, he believes that both Minshew and Mahomes will be able to get along well in the system, as well as provide insurance for the offense should they need him.
"He's a good football player, I think it will be a good relationship between the two of them," Reid said in his press conference on Monday. "They both know of each other and respect each other, and I think they look forward to working together."
"They can speak more on that when you know, a chance to talk to them, but Gardner is a humble kid with a great personality, loves to play the game, and all of those are the same things that Pat has, too. So it should be a good working relationship there."
Minshew said in his introductory press conference that he is looking forward to doing whatever he can to help out Mahomes as well as learn from Coach Reid.
"I feel like I have so much to learn from how Coach Reid and everybody operates, how Pat operates, and I'm just looking forward to helping in any way I can. If there's any way I can help this team, whether it's on the scout team, whether it's helping Pat in meetings, or whether it's just bringing good energy to practice, I look forward to just doing whatever I can to contribute and help this team win."
