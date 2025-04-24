Chiefs' Mahomes on The Offensive Line
It is not a secret that the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest off-season need is this year. The Chiefs address their offensive line with a couple of free agents signing this offseason, but will most likely address the offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft as well.
The Chiefs' offensive line was the team's biggest problem last season. If they do not improve upfront in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, they will get a similar result to what ended their season last year or worse.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked the most in his career last season. The Chiefs need to do a better job of protecting the best quarterback in the National Football League next season.
The Chiefs' offensive line was also not able to open up lines last season for the running game. The running game struggled last season as well because of the offensive line. If the Chiefs can get better play from their offensive line next season, the offense can be more dangerous.
"Yeah, it was the guys that were battling, trying to find their spot in the NFL to compete and be great," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes when asked about the offensive line play last season. "Our guys did a good job. Obviously, the Super Bowl left a bad taste in everyone's mouth but I thought throughout the season, guys stepped up and made big plays and protected when they needed to protect."
"I think this year is just trying to solidify the group. Bringing in a guy like Jaylon Moore and a guy who has played some snaps behind Trent Williams. Someone whom we have big expectations for. You get a core group of guys that you want to solidify and never going to account for injuries and stuff like that, but hopefully a group that will be together throughout the entire year."
"When you look at the great offensive line, a lot of times it is a unit, it is everybody, not just one game here and there. We are excited for it, and there will be healthy competition in camp, but we will find the five right guys that we will go with, and he will have guys behind them ready to go as well."
