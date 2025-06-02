Chiefs' Mahomes Offers Major Praise to Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has led an impactful 12-year career in the NFL, but his time in the league may be coming to an end soon. However, according to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it isn't that obvious.
Many thought that Kelce would hang up the jersey after Kansas City's brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, but after taking a month after the game to sit on the final verdict, he ultimately decided to come back to the team for at least the 2025 season.
Throughout the season, it did seem as though age had gotten to Kelce at least a little bit, as he had his worst season since his rookie year, statistically speaking. Kelce finished the regular season with 823 receiving yards and 3 scores, both his lowest totals since 2013.
Based on the word of Mahomes, Kelce hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.
“If it's the last ride, you would never know,” Mahomes said in a recent press conference. “The way he's talking about football, he's talking about working, and trying to be even better this year than he was last year. Doesn't seem like a guy that it's his last ride, like he's tired of the job, he's in here, he's working, and I know his body feels good, feels better than even last year. I think he's motivated to go out there and have an even better year than he had this last.”
Yes, Kelce did have his least productive year in a while, but that doesn't mean he still isn't great. He still landed 5th in receiving yards out of all tight ends and showed out for his team when they needed him most.
Kelce is not only a force on the field, but he's an even greater influence off of it. Having 12 years of NFL experience, he's always willing to mentor and guide the young guys in the locker room, inspiring them every step of the way.
As the Chiefs gear up for an exciting 2025 season, with the hopeful end goal of reaching the title game for the 4th-straight year, one thing that the Chiefs Kingdom can count on is the Mahomes-Kelce connection.
