Analyst Hopes Chiefs Can Help Mahomes, Kelce Shorten This Gap
Patrick Mahomes said this week he sees no signs that Travis Kelce is preparing for his last NFL season. But there is one sign the Chiefs can show this year to return their offense to pre-2024 form.
“I really think that something that has to happen in the Chiefs’ offense is they need another answer versus zone coverage,” said ESPN analyst Mina Kimes on Friday’s edition of NFL Live. “We saw Xavier Worthy really emerge as Patrick Mahomes' favorite target versus man. But Travis Kelce dominated targets versus zone as he has over the course of his career.”
In other words, when defenses showed zone coverage in 2024, Mahomes primarily threw in Kelce’s direction. That trend means a Steve Spagnuolo-sized brain isn’t required to defend Kelce in that look. Against zone coverage, Kelce had too many targets compared to the rest of the team.
“He had 65,” Kimes said. “The next closest Chiefs receiver had 35. So, whether it's a Noah Gray or a young receiver, maybe Rashee Rice when he comes back, somebody else has to help manage that particular part of the offense.”
How about Jalen Royals? The Chiefs’ 133rd-overall selection in the fourth round, Royals could develop into a formidable target against zone. Before a foot injury shelved him for much of the last half of his Utah State season last year, he finished the 2023 season as the nation’s only player with at least 70 receptions and 15-plus touchdown catches.
A 6-0, 205-pound wide receiver, Royals on film might remind many of a previous Day 3 Chiefs selection, Tyreek Hill.
In 58 games with Mahomes and Hill on the same field from 2017-21, the quarterback compiled a 106.0 career passer rating, with 17,254 yards, 143 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions. In both 2018 and 2020, Hill earned Pro Bowl selections as Kelce continued building his Hall of Fame career.
Kelce was younger then, however, and load management will be an important part of getting him through the postseason, Kimes added. After all, the Chiefs have established that their floor is the AFC Championship Game, so Kansas City is a good bet to play at least 19-20 games this year.
“I think that for Kansas City,” Kimes said, “the challenge this year is going to be managing his workload to ensure he is the best version of himself come January, when inevitably they'll be playing and need him.”
