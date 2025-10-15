Where Chiefs Land in Key Rankings After Massive Win
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a great win in Week 6 over the Detroit Lions of the NFC North. That was a great game for the Chiefs. They showed they can beat one of the NFL's best with this team.
They are showing the improvements that they have made since the beginning of the season, and right now they are playing their best brand of football on both sides of the ball. That is what many around the NFL wanted to see from the Chiefs coming into the season, and they are getting it now.
The Chiefs were ready for this challenge, and you can tell by the way they played that they had a great game plan in place and they executed it well. The coaching staff, led by head coach Andy Reid did a great job of making sure they do the little things right, and make sure each player does their job, and they do not try to do too much. That was the key in this game. This is the type of performance that you want to see from a team that is looking to contend for another Super Bowl.
The improvements on the offensive side of the ball are massive. They are going up and down the field, getting points and scoring touchdowns. That is what they want to see. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing his best football of the season and is playing like his MVP form. He is getting help from his offensive weapons on the outside, and this offense is only going to get better when they have all their offensive weapons back on the field together.
Ranking After Week 6 Win
On SI NFL power rankings had the Chiefs slated at No. 7. The Chiefs want to improve on that, but more importantly, they just want to continue winning games by playing good football on all units of their team.
"Andy Reid has a common refrain after most games this year: I don’t have any injuries. In fact, the Chiefs’ only significant injury came on the season’s third play with Xavier Worthy’s friendly-fire collision with Travis Kelce. During Worthy’s absence, Tyquan Thornton emerged as a legitimate deep threat for Patrick Mahomes, something Kansas City couldn’t develop last year. Rashee Rice is back this week, and with a healthy Worthy along with Hollywood Brown, the Chiefs’ playbook is wide open," said our Zak Gilbert, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
