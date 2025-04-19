Will Chiefs WR Duo End This Statistical Drought?
The Kansas City Chiefs have two strong, young weapons in their wide receiving arsenal in the form of Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. With Rice set to return to the franchise at some point next season and Worthy looking to build off of his rookie campaign, these two could be the best options to end a statistical drought that has plagued the Chiefs since 2021.
The last two Chiefs receivers have collect over 1,000 receiving yards were in the 2021 campaign, when former Chiefs wide receiver and current Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill led the team, and tight end Travis Kelce was right behind him.
Since Hill's departure, Kelce has led the receiving yard totals every year since. With Father Time pushing us all into the future, Kelce is on the back half of his career. Last season, he endured a down season, but the trend continues to show his production decreasing.
Intelligently, the Chiefs' front office made a move to get Worthy in a Chiefs uniform, and he didn't disappoint. Last season, Worthy collected 638 receiving yards and ranked second on the team behind Kelce. He was also the star in the Super Bowl, despite the loss, scoring two touchdowns for Kansas City.
Worthy has shown in his collegiate years that he is a reliable target for his quarterbacks, and his plus speed and agility allow him to weave around defenders to get the most out of his receptions. Similarly, a returning Rice must be itching to get his hands on the pigskin once again.
After missing the rest of the 2024 campaign due to an injury, Rice is likely to be a contender in this new duo, reaching over 1,000 receiving yards. Depending on when he returns to action could hold him back, but he could easily collect yardage quicker than any would think.
Remember, Rice collected over 900 receiving yards in his rookie campaign in just 79 receptions. He also played in 16 games. While it's unlikely he will play in a full season, he is one to watch.
If the Chiefs need another option to end this statistical drought, they could easily turn to Hollywood Brown. Last season, due to injury, he wasn't a large part of the scheme, but getting a chance to redo last season, perhaps he could be the player to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the Chiefs. After all, he's done it once in his professional career before.
