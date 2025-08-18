Are Chiefs Favorites to Get Back to the Super Bowl?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of revenge on their mind heading into next season. Not only are they coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that ended their chance to make history last season, but a lot of people have been talking badly about the Chiefs all of this offseason. The noise coming from the outside for the Chiefs has been loud and clear. And the Chiefs are hearing it.
When it comes down to the Chiefs, they are playing for one thing and one thing only in a National Football League season, and that is a Super Bowl. Anything less than that is not considered a successful season in their books. A lot of it has to do with the fact that they know they have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes and the best head coach in Andy Reid leading the way.
This offseason has been the most important one in the Andy Reid ERA for the Chiefs. The Chiefs will have a lot to prove to people around the league this season. But they are not worried about that. They know what they need to do for them to get where they want to be. This offseason, the Chiefs made a lot of moves to improve the areas where they struggled and were not good at last season.
But who is more likely to get back to the Super Bowl, Chiefs or Eagles?
Chiefs or Eagles
"Everything about the Eagles is true, but I will counter with this: it is hard to eat when you are full," said NFL analyst Chris Conty on First Take. "And you mention all the young players on the defensive side of the ball for the Philadelphia Eagles. And make no mistake, that is the identity of that team. You are talking about second, third, and fourth-year players. The worst thing that can happen to you in football and life, for everyone to be patting you on the back and telling you how good you are."
"But if I have to pick from these two, I am going to say the Kansas City Chiefs have a better chance of getting back to the Super Bowl. Because confidence comes from demonstrating, and I have seen that group do it every single year."
