Chiefs Players Have One Goal on Their Mind
Much like every other team in the National Football League, the ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl. However, as we know, not every franchise is in a position to do so going into the 2025 campaign, while others stick out as clear contenders before the season gets underway.
For the Kansas City Chiefs they are a clear contender and have been since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback back in 2018. The Chiefs are looking to add another trip to the Super Bowl on their agenda this season, which also means their sights are set on the AFC Championship.
The Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC, regardless of the 40-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The past three seasons, Kansas City has fared well against its divisional rivals, has won the games they were meant to win, and has fought to the end against teams that give the franchise trouble.
With training camp closing in, the Chiefs took to social media to headline their players. In the most "we're back" posts, you could see several players reveal their biggest goal going into the new season. With the Chiefs being contenders, they have the mentality that contenders should have.
The revenge season starts well before Week 1 gets underway. The Chiefs have been battling this offseason, both mentally and physically preparing for the grueling season ahead. With the most recent memory of the Chiefs being their embarrassing loss to the Eagles, the motivation is bigger than ever.
Mahomes spoke to the media earlier this offseason and shed some positivity to his younger teammates. Given that the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl three straight years in a row, and that Mahomes has experienced both ends of Super Bowl outcomes, the 2024 loss should only light a fire under the roster.
“When you lose a Super Bowl, I think there's sometimes in those workouts, you may be a little tired, you have that extra added motivation to finish even harder, finish even stronger," Mahomes said. "I think it'll be good for us at the end of the day. I mean, obviously, looking back, you want to win the game. But a lot of these guys hadn't lost one (a Super Bowl), hadn't ended the season on a loss, that are on this team now. So, I'm sure they'll be motivated to go back out there and try to find a way to get to the Super Bowl and win it this year.”
