Why Chiefs' Rashee Rice Could Be Key vs. the Raiders
The wait is over, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense gets its best wide receiving option back in the fold in the form of Rashee Rice. Rice has yet to play this season due to serving his six-game suspension handed down by the National Football League before the season got underway.
With Rice back, quarterback Patrick Mahomes now has several options to lean on in the wide receiving room, not to mention the first-time trio of Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown being at his disposal.
What better way for Rice to return to action than against the Chiefs' AFC West divisional rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders? Division games are typically highly emotional since they compete with one another throughout the entire season, but it could only benefit Rice rather than hinder him.
Rice's Success vs Raiders
Rice has nothing to lose and everything to prove. If the Chiefs want to solidify their wide receiving room as the season progresses, it's vital that Rice steps up in a big way against Las Vegas, something he's not unfamiliar with.
In two games played against the Raiders in his career, both of which came back in 2023, Rice has collected 164 receiving yards in 14 receptions, scoring one touchdown and hauling in six first downs. His previous success and eagerness to return could bode well for Mahomes and the rest of the offense in Week 7.
Ring Rust?
Some have to wonder if Rice will be a step behind the others because he has yet to play this season, but according to head coach Andy Reid, Rice should be golden. Yes, Rice hasn't been able to play, but that doesn't mean he hasn't stayed active and ready for his return.
- “Listen, I know he’s been working like crazy. The rule states that we can’t work with him, but I know he’s been working out hard. And I think it’s just a matter of getting him back in the swing. I’ve got to see it to kind of work through it," Coach Reid said.
- "I know he’s in good shape, that’s the one thing that I do know. I think that will be important, him coming back in there and getting with Patrick (Mahomes) and kind of getting on the same page and that whole deal. But we’ll just see how all that works out. We haven’t put the game plan in yet so we’re working through all of that now.”
