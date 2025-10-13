Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Pivotal Win Vs. Lions
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions in Week Six NFL action from Arrowhead. During and after the game, people took to social media to state facts, opinions, and the various emotions conjured up by primetime football.
Here's some of the general thoughts on the game and the big moments.
The Chiefs Find A Way
Fans and sports figures alike took to social media to express their thoughts and joy on the win.
Mitchell Sounds Off
In a tweet, former Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz commended his former offense for their efforts to clean up the mistakes that have afflicted them during the early season.
"Turns out this offense is pretty damn good when guys don’t make penalties, line up correctly, run the right routes, and are (mostly) on the field," stated Schwartz. "Who’d have thought! Credit to the coaching staff too for learning and adapting to the personnel. What a difference a few weeks makes."
Mahomes Makes History
Patrick Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 passing touchdowns. The future Hall of Famer has continued his stellar play for nearly a decade at this point and with Rashee Rice coming back soon, Mahomes has more than enough weapons and motivation to keep knocking down records.
Hollywood Scores Again
Hollywood Brown had one of the best games in his Chiefs career on Sunday night. Four catches on four targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns. His second score would end up being the game-sealing touchdown.
The fan base could not get enough of the offense finding their rhythm.
Branch Post Game Altercation
After Patrick Mahomes performed the final kneel down of the game, Lions defensive back Brian Branch engaged in a post-game altercation with the Chiefs.
Branch was walking past the Chiefs offense, where it appeared Isiah Pacheco spoke to Branch. Mahomes then went to shake hands with Branch, but was mostly ignored before Branch got into things with JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Branch proceeded to strike Smith-Schuster in the face, Smith-Schuster retaliated, launching a post-game scrum between the two sides.
Many instantly took to social media to voice their opinions, with some calling for Branch to be suspended.
