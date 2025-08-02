Are the Chiefs a Landing Spot for Veteran WR?
The 2025 campaign is right around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the second team in NFL history to appear in four straight Super Bowls. The road is still long and winding, and the Chiefs are going to need all the help they can get if they want to make their goal a reality.
The Chiefs have started training camp and have seen their fair share of young players stepping up and trying to make the roster. Going into training camp, it was known that the wide receiving room for the Chiefs this season was going to be competitive, and so far it has been.
However, with the uncertainty of Rashee Rice playing for a full season due to the probable suspension the NFL will give him for his off-the-field actions, as well as both Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy getting banged up early, that competitive room has become a tad nerve-wracking.
As recently reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been frustrated with negotiations on a contract extension, has requested a trade. The two-time Pro Bowler requesting a trade could allow the Chiefs the chance to solidify their wide receiving core for the upcoming season.
Are the Chiefs a Landing Spot?
According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, the Chiefs could be in the running to land McLaurin should the Commanders follow through with his request to be traded.
- "The reigning AFC champions aren't flush with extra cap space, and they've preferred to dig through the bargain bin to outfit Patrick Mahomes' receiving corps, throwing draft-pick darts and rental deals on guys like Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster," Benjamin wrote.
- "With at least three of those receivers already hurt or still recovering from injury, might Andy Reid and Brett Veach look to make a splash for a readymade weapon? You can bet Mahomes wouldn't turn this down; he's admitted he'd like to bring the downfield ball back into the Chiefs' attack."
McLaurin has been an asset in getting the ball moved downfield throughout his career. Last season, McLaurin had 12 20+ receiving yard receptions for the Commanders, and in that regard, would make him a plus improvement from what the Chiefs had in that department last season.
