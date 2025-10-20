Chiefs’ Identity on Full Display in Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs easily played their best football of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. While there could be a case made that the Raiders stood no chance against Kansas City, the little things that the Chiefs did led them to victory, and a dominant one at that.
With some of the biggest stars that the National Football League has to offer playing alongside each other as members of the Chiefs, such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, it all came down to moving the ball to everyone who was available.
The term "Everybody's Gotta Eat" was on full display for the Chiefs in Week 7, as Mahomes tossed a strong 286 passing game with three touchdowns and found almost everybody at his disposal. The Chiefs had 434 total yards against the Raiders, spread out among every playermaker they had.
The Receiving Room
Wide receiver Rashee Rice returned to the Chiefs after spending the first six weeks of the campaign suspended by the NFL due to his off-the-field issues back in 2024. His return opened up a lot of players to be targeted and found by Mahomes, as several Chiefs receivers got their hands on the pigskin.
In 26 receptions spread between nine receivers, the Chiefs were on full display. The breakdown of receptions, receiving yards, and by whom can be viewed below.
- TE Travis Kelce: three receptions, three targets, 54 receiving yards, longest reception was 44 yards.
- WR Rashee Rice: seven receptions, 10 targets, 42 receiving yards, longest reception was 12 yards, two touchdowns scored.
- RB Brashard Smith: five receptions, five targets, 42 receiving yards, longest reception was 17 yards.
- WR Tyquan Thornton: one reception, two targets, 39 receiving yards.
- WR Juju Smith-Schuster: three receptions, three targets, 35 receiving yards, longest reception was 19 yards.
- WR Xavier Worthy: three receptions, four targets, 35 receiving yards, longest reception was 15 yards.
- TE Noah Gray: one reception, one target, 28 receiving yards.
- WR Hollywood Brown: two receptions, four targets, 14 receiving yards, one touchdown scored, longest reception was eight yards.
- RB Isiah Pacheco: one reception, two targets, zero receiving negative three receiving yards.
Moving Forward
Now that the Chiefs have their identity back on offense, going into their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders, this type of offensive attack must be the approach, seeing how successful it was in Week 7.
It is smart to keep in mind, though, that moving forward, the Chiefs have more difficult opponents on the schedule, much more competitive than how the Raiders played. So long as they continue to "let everyone eat," they should be in a solid spot.
