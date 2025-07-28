The Leadership and Depth Veteran Can Provide for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs approach the 2025 campaign with optimism. Although they ended their 2024 campaign by losing their third straight Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs still have a strong chance to head back to the game of games when the regular season is said and done.
This offseason, the Chiefs front office was aggressive through free agency and added several players they feel have a strong chance at aiding that optimism in the organization. Adding to both sides of the football, training camp will show how well those additions will impact the roster when we reach Week 1.
One player that the Chiefs are hoping aids their offensive game plan this season is veteran tight end Robert Tonyan. Tonyan has played in the National Football League since 2018, making his debut with the Green Bay Packers. After a stop with the Chicago Bears last season, Tonyan is a Chief.
Tonyan was signed to the Chiefs to add depth to the tight end room that features Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jake Brinningstool, Jared Wiley, and more. Throughout his career, the newest Chiefs tight end has collected 1,549 receiving yards and scored 17 touchdowns in six seasons.
After Sunday's training camp practice, head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media and was asked about Tonyan's performance so far. Coach Reid understands the leadership that Tonyan brings, which has been evident on the practice field.
- "Yeah, he's done a nice job. He's a veteran. I mean, he's played before, so he's been consistent. Good receiver; receiving tight end, I mean," Coach Reid said.
Not knowing how Kelce will perform this season, the front office made a conscious decision to add as much depth to the tight end room as possible. Tonyan has been used a ton and has been used a little throughout his career, meaning he's ready to do whatever it takes to help this franchise sit atop the mountain again.
Coach Reid provided an update on Brinningstool on Sunday, as he did not participate in practice due to a hamstring injury. Briningstool, much like Tonyan, is looking to make the team in any way he can.
For more updates on Chiefs training camp, be sure to stay in tune with Chiefs on SI.
