Rams HC McVay Compares TE Prospect to Chiefs' Kelce
Tight end Travis Kelce has made Kansas City his playground since donning the uniform for the first time in 2014. Over that time, the Kansas City Chiefs' future Hall of Fame tight end has had a slew of accolades to his name, including seven straight seasons of 1,000 receiving yards or more.
With his career seemingly coming to a close, the Chiefs are looking to get the most out of what Kelce has left to offer. Returning to the franchise in 2025, after dismissing retirement rumors, Kelce looks to prove that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level in the National Football League.
With the 2025 NFL Draft come and gone, the Chiefs added several new players to their scheme, looking to get back on their Super Bowl-winning track. One area they didn't address through the draft, however, was the tight end position, which they were heavily predicted to do at some point.
One team that did address its tight end room through the NFL Draft was the Los Angeles Rams. With Tyler Higbee on the back half of his career as well, the Rams drafted tight end Terrance Ferguson with their first selection in the draft.
According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Ferguson has all the traits to one day be the same type of player that Kelce is.
“He’s a stud, we’re very excited about him. He reminds me a lot of Chris Cooley. He’s got some similar body mannerisms to Travis Kelce. Those are big, lofty comparisons. So I’m certainly not saying that he’s those guys yet. But there’s a lot of instincts. He plays with a change of pace when the ball gets in his hands," McVay said.
While the excitement certainly revolves around their young tight end, he has a long way into his NFL career before he can turn himself into the same player that Travis Kelce is. But if Ferguson can find his calling sooner rather than later over in Los Angeles, perhaps one day we will be discussing the two in the same light.
Those are some big shoes to fill, coach McVay.
