Chiefs Sign Former Packers Cornerback
The Kansas City Chiefs have added another defender in free agency.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Green Bay Packers cornerback Robert Rochell has signed a one-year deal with the franchise.
A fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rochell started five games for the Rams as a rookie before ending the year with an injury. He recorded 14 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception as a rookie.
In 2022, Rochell appeared in all 17 games but did not make a start. He was then released by the Rams before the 2023 season, eventually landing with the Packers.
Over the last two years, Rochell has appeared in 20 games for the Packers but has played mostly a special teams role. Rochell's role with the Chiefs will likely be similar under head coach Andy Reid and special teams coordinator Dave Toub.
The Chiefs have added to the cornerback position already this offseason in veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton, who could be a Week 1 starter in 2025. Beyond that, the Chiefs could look to invest draft picks into the position group as the secondary adjusts to life without Justin Reid.
Kansas City has some clear needs entering the 2025 NFL Draft, and cornerback could be a sneaky one. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was asked about cornerbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last month, specifically as it pertains to how many he expects to be drafted in the first round.
"Oh, shoot. I mean, that's a good question. We probably have five to six right now," Veach said.
"But I mean that number, it will probably -- as soon as some of these guys that we have in a third round run 4.4, 4.3, then all of a sudden that number goes from six to eight to nine pretty quickly. So it's a good group, that group and the defensive line group is really deep, so hopefully we can add to our roster for sure at some point in the draft."
The Chiefs are not done retooling their roster in preparation for a bounce back 2025 season, and the Rochell signing shows they are leaving no stone unturned.