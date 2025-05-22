Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Consistency Has Made Him a Star
The Kansas City Chiefs have become a dynasty with Patrick Mahomes leading the way, but well before Mahomes was holding things down in Kansas City, Travis Kelce was. The Chiefs' tight end has been the heart and soul of this franchise since donning a uniform back in 2014.
Kelce has only gotten better with Mahomes on his side, as you would expect. But even before Mahomes took the reins as full-time quarterback in 2018, Kelce was a consistent 1,000-plus receiving yard player each season. Going into his potential final season, Kelce is a household name in Kansas City and will be forever.
While his production over the last two seasons hasn't been the same as it was in his prime, Kelce is still a prominent figure in Kansas City's offensive scheme. His ability to coach the younger tight ends on the roster has paid dividends more than some would assume. So much so that when Kelce is no longer with the Chiefs, fans will still see the impact he left on this franchise in younger players such as Noah Gray.
But what's made Kelce a star in the National Football League has been the consistency. Since 2014, Kelce has played in fewer than 16 games three times. The type of consistency he has at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, as well as how he's played away from home, is the biggest asset to his game and how he will be remembered.
Here is how Kelce has performed both at home and away throughout his career.
Home: 88 games, 500 receptions in 700 targets, 71.4% completion rate, 6,065 receiving yards, 34 touchdowns, 68.9 average receiving yards per game.
Road: 87 games, 504 receptions in 704 targets, 72.0% completion rate, 6,086 receiving yards, 43 touchdowns, 70 average receiving yards per game.
The splits are so similar that it shows no matter where Kelce plays, he will succeed. Having slightly better numbers on the road is impressive, especially with the number of fans rooting against him. But if you play for the Chiefs, you almost have to expect that.
Going into the final year of his contract, Kelce will surely look to improve the home and away splits.
