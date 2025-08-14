Key Factor in Whether Chiefs Will Be Dangerous or Not
The Kansas City Chiefs have had some of the more intimidating offenses in the past. With Patrick Mahomes manning the quarterback position, throwing the football to the likes of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in the past, it's difficult to see Kelce begin to decline from the player he once was.
Several years in a row, Kelce collected over 1,000 receiving yards and was the go-to guy for Mahomes. Over the last two seasons, Kelce has failed to surpass the 1,000 receiving yard mark and is coming off arguably his worst season in the National Football League, which, to some tight ends, would be a statistical year they can only dream of.
Kelce was still the most targeted option for Mahomes last season, but it's what he did (or didn't do) after the catch that has concerned Chiefs fans around the world. However, in what could be his final season, and shedding weight this offseason, Kelce could return to form one final time before retirement.
Imagine, when everyone counted out Kelce as being the top receiving option for the Chiefs in 2025, he emerges to be just that. Wouldn't that break the internet? From how well he has performed this training camp, it's clear that Kelce's main focus is on football.
Revealing to GQ in his latest cover story, Kelce believes his slippage in production could have stemmed from focusing on life outside of football.
- "I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up," Kelce said. "And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.
- "I don't say this as 'I shouldn't have done it.' I'm just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven't been to my standard."
Dating the most popular pop star in the world could add a lot to Kelce's plate, but in what could be his final season, if Kelce can fix his yards after catch and emerge as a top tight end in the league one final time, the Chiefs as a whole could turn the clocks back to secure themselve another championship.
